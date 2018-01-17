RMN evacuates stranded tourists from Tioman Island

KUANTAN: Some 110 people, including 98 tourists who were stranded for five days in Pulau Tioman due to inclement weather and rough seas were evacuated today.

The group comprising 54 foreigners, 44 local tourists and 12 islanders arrived at the Tanjung Gelang Naval Base here via the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) vessel, KD Terenggganu, at 6.45pm after departing from Air Batang, Pulau Tioman.

RMN Maritime Region (I) chief, Rear Admiral Datuk Mohamad Adib Abdul Samad said: "We did not incur any problem (during the evacuation process) except that some of them suffered sea sickness.

"In fact, the sea is rough today, with big waves measuring 3.5m to 4m in height, which is unsafe for ferries and small boats," he told reporters here.

Mohamad Adib said the vessel left for the island last night and arrived there about 3am, while the evacuation process began at 7.30am before making the journey back to the mainland at 10am.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Agency operations coordination division director, Dr Jafri Abdul Jalil thanked the RMN for its swift action in helping to evacuate the stranded victims.

"We also hope tourists can plan better in the future and minimise travel to the island during the monsoon season to avoid such situation," he said. — Bernama