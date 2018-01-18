Asian Games chef de mission will not compromise with athletes' discipline

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's chef de mission to the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi has given a stern warning to athletes to comply with the 'curfew' order during the meet from Aug 18 to Sept 2.

He said his side would not hesitate to immediately expel any athlete from the national contingent found going out at night without prior approval from the team manager or valid reasons.

"We have told the team managers ... they (athletes) will be sent packing home immediately, first flight. Team managers are responsible for ensuring discipline of athletes under their care.

"We will also have other officials who will oversee the national athletes," he said when asked to comment on the risk of national athletes losing their focus while at the games, especially in Jakarta, after the first Asian Games team management meeting at Wisma OCM here today.

Asked on plans to prevent national athletes from being at risk of food poisoning, Abdul Azim, who is National Sports Institute (ISN) chairman, said necessary steps would be taken to address the problem.

"For now, we have no plans to bring our own cooks. It's too early to decide on that," he said.

Abdul Azim said among the matters discussed at the meeting were duties and roles of team managers, information on game venues and facilities as well as traffic congestion in Jakarta.

"We will also hold a seminar on anti-doping on March 7 in collaboration with ISN and the Malaysian Anti-Doping Agency (ADAMAS) to educate and create awareness to athletes," he said, adding that it was important due to numerous cases reported of athletes involving in sibutramine, a substance used for weight loss.

He also confirmed that 80 athletes would participate in the pre-tournament competitions in six sports, namely archery, sports, martial arts, boxing, taekwondo and weightlifting from Feb 10-18 in Jakarta. — Bernama