Ban air fresheners containing harmful chemicals in public places: CAP

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumer Association of Penang (CAP) today called on the authorities to introduce laws banning the use of air fresheners that contain harmful chemicals in public places.

Its president, S. M. Mohamed Idris, said there were concerns that such products were likely to increase air pollution and that excessive exposure could also pose health risks.

"According to the study carried out by the American Academy of Sciences, 95% of the chemicals used in air freshener products are synthetic compounds from petroleum that include toxic chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects and reproductive problems," he told a news conference here today.

He also claimed that air fresheners, even the ones said to be organic and eco-friendly, could emit potentially harmful air pollutants as most of the ingredients were unknown or unspecified following copyright protection that allows companies to hide the formula they produced. — Bernama