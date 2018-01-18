Flood situation in Segamat recovers, relief centre closed

Posted on 18 January 2018 - 02:18pm Last updated on 18 January 2018 - 04:31pm

JOHOR BARU: The sole temporary relief centre (PPS) still operating in the state was closed at 10am today after the flood situation in Segamat recovered fully as of noon.

State Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said 29 people from seven families from Kampung Seberang Badak were sheltered at the Balai Raya Gemerah 4 Batu Badak since Jan 10.

In a statement here today, he said following good weather conditions, the water level at Sungai Muar had also receded. — Bernama