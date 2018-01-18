Grief-stricken mourners at Satiswaran’s funeral

KUALA LUMPUR: Sadness enveloped People's Housing Projects (PPR) Sri Pantai today, as 300 people attended the funeral of S. Satiswaran, 15, who was killed by a chair thrown from one of the upper floors of the flats here.

Relatives, including the mother of the deceased, S. Kasthuri Bai, 45, wept as Satiswaran's remains were carried into a hearse for the funeral procession at 12.30pm.

The funeral rites which began at 10am, was held at the victim's house in level 16. He was then buried at the MBPJ Damansara Hindu Cemetery here.

The Form Three student of SMK La Salle in Petaling Jaya, was returning home with his mother, who had just finished grocery shopping on Monday, when tragedy struck. As they were about to enter their apartment block at about 8.30pm, a chair crashed down from a great height and struck Satiswaran. He died at the scene.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor today said that police have so far questioned 31 occupants of the flats to facilitate investigations into the incident.

Mazlan added that the case has been classified as a murder, with the culprit behind the incident facing the mandatory death sentence.