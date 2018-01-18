Juventus confirm interest in Liverpool's Emre Can

TURIN, Italy: Juventus director general Giuseppe Marotta confirmed on Wednesday the Serie A champions are targeting Liverpool's German international Emre Can.

The 24-year-old's contract with the English Premier League side runs out on June 30.

"Emre Can is a player whose contract is running down, so it allows us to approach him for negotiations and that is the course we have taken," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

"I can't say if he could sign a new contract with Liverpool, but I can say we will try all we can to get the player. Obviously, we have to respect what the player wants." — AFP