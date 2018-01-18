Kedah government pays Mohd Radzi's medical bills in full

ALOR STAR: The Kedah government announced that it had settled the medical costs of a staff of the Kedah State Assembly office, Mohd Radzi Abd Hadi, who was admitted to Dignity Health Hospital, in California, after suffering a cardiac arrest when visiting his family in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on Dec 9, 2017.

Kedah Industry and Investment, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, Consumer Affairs and Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail said the state government had paid for the medical bills of Mohd Radzi, 56, which amounted to RM141,000.

"Mohd Radzi had been warded for five days at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the medical costs had reached US$196,062.02 (RM800,000), which did not include the bills from its medical specialists which amounted to US$100,000 (RM395,450). As such, the total medical costs reached over RM1 million.

"We (the state government) had requested the help of Wisma Putra and Malaysia's Consul-General office in Los Angeles, US to hold discussions with the hospital authorities. The hospital had agreed to offer an 80% discount and the total was reduced to RM141,00," he told reporters at Wisma Darul Aman, here, today.

He said the medical bills were paid in full yesterday and assured that Mohd Radzi could return to Malaysia anytime.

"The fundraising efforts organised via the 'Go Fund Me' website need not continue as the bills have been paid in full. The state government is always concerned about the welfare of its people and will try to resolve issues immediately," said Ku Abdul Rahman.

On Dec 8, Mohd Radzi and his family arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport to meet up with his daughter, Taslin, 25, and son-in-law who is studying at a university in Arizona before being admitted to Dignity Health Hospital on Dec 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Mohd Radzi who went into a coma for three days was treated at the hospital's ICU for five days before he was discharged on Dec 17, 2017. — Bernama