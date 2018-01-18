Najib urges people to join in 'Bangkitlah Negaraku' campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today invited the people of Malaysia to give their support for the 'Bangkitlah Negaraku' campaign by registering as participants.

"Regardless of our race, language or religion, we are bonded together by our love for our country, Malaysia. Bangkitlah Negaraku is about coming together and playing our parts as citizens for a better nation.

"Bangkitlah Negaraku calls on you to be one of the first to get the latest updates, info and invites to my selected events. Receive first hand info, experience these events yourself and be involved.

"In an era where information is digitalised and available at our fingertips, I urge you to do more and practice responsible citizenship.

"After signing up, you will also receive Bangkitlah Negaraku's exclusive merchandise.

"Join me in our journey towards a better nation, a better Malaysia. Bangkitlah Negaraku!" he urged. — Bernama