NUJ expresses regret after president's remarks

PETALING JAYA: After the public backlash, National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJ) expressed regrets the impression in the issue of sexual harassment faced by female journalists.

"We realise that the dressing and appearance of journalist should not be blamed as a cause of sexual harassment.

We do not endorse such a stance. The Union also regrets the impression given by specific remarks that appeared to victim blame," it said in a statement today.

NUJ emphasised that their presence is to look out for welfare of journalist and to ensure they are able to do their jobs without obstruction.

"This includes supporting and assisting wherever necessary to media professionals affected by sexual harassment. The Union also urges those in a position of power over journalist, including politicians, not to take advantage of journalist."

Yesterday, it's president Mohd Taufek Razak said that female journalists should not wear "too revealing or sexy" clothing and be mindful of their conduct was reported in an online portal.

Mohd Taufek's statement has since earned brickbats among the journalism fraternity and women activists.