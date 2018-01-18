Penang hospital seeks next-of-kin of dead man

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Hospital (HPP) is looking for the next-of-kin of a man who died on Dec 17 and whose body has yet to be claimed.

HPP director Datuk Dr Norsidah Ismail said, Soo Loy Kai, 53, whose last known address was No 78, Penang Road here, died of complications from tuberculosis and his body had been placed at the Forensic Medicine Unit of the hospital.

"The Chinese Buddhist man died on Dec 17. There was a search for his family members but so far, the search has been in vain," she said in a statement, here today.

She appealed to the deceased's next-of-kin to claim his body.

Anyone with information about family members of the man can pass it on to the hospital or the nearest police station. — Bernama