Second suspect in goldsmith robbery detained

KEPALA BATAS: Police have detained another suspect in relation to a robbery at a goldsmith at Jalan Datuk Ooh Chooi Cheng on Monday.

According to Penang police chief Comm Datuk A. Thaiveegan, police arrested the 48-year-old lorry driver at the Rest and Recreation area in Ayer Keroh, Malacca at 3pm on Wednesday.

"Police have remanded the suspect for seven days, starting from today until Jan 23, to assist in investigations.

"However, we are still tracking another suspect linked to the case" he told reporters at a press conference after visiting the North Seberang Prai district police headquarters here today.

On Monday, it was reported that two men, both wearing full-face crash helmets, with one of them armed with a pistol, robbed a goldsmith at 10am before fleeing on a motorcycle.

At the time of the robbery, the owner and three of her employees, all women, were in the shop. One of the robbers gagged one of the employees, while his accomplice pointed a pistol at the other employees while scooping up the jewellery.

As the suspects fled, the owner of the outlet ran to the Traffic branch of the Central Seberang Prai district police headquarters, about 50m away, to seek help.

Thaiveegan said the 36-year-old suspect who was arrested following the robbery, had 11 previous criminal records.

Police also seized a motorcycle, a Colt .22 pistol with five rounds of ammunition, a spent shell and a sling bag containing jewellery, worth about RM40,000.