400 receive MyKasih Foundation aid

REMBAU: A total of 200 families and 200 primary school children in the Rembau parliamentary constituency received assistance amounting to RM336,000 through an initiative under the National Transformation 2050 MyKasih Foundation – Love Without Boundaries in an effort to reduce the burden of the rising cost of living.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the initiative, which was a collaboration between his ministry and the MyKasih Foundation, was aimed at helping the needy to buy basic necessities.

"A total of 200 families earning RM1,500 a month will receive RM80 every month for a year, which will be credited directly to the MyKad of the family representatives.

"Recipients can use this assistance to buy essential items such as bread, rice, biscuits, cooking oil and eggs at two selected stores in the area, namely Fresco and Family Mart," he said at the launch of the programme here today.

Also present were MyKasih Foundation Board of Trustee member Datuk Yaacob Amin, MyKasih Foundation managing director Jeffrey Perera and Chembong state assemblyman Datuk Zaifulbahri Idris.

Khairy said 50 pupils each from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Tanjung, SK Titian Bitangor, SK Taman Seri Rembau and SK Kayu Ara, whose families have a monthly income of less than RM1,500, would receive RM60 a month for a year.

He said the RM60 assistance under the MyKasih 'Love My School' programme would be credited directly to the MyKasih special card of the recipients twice a month.

"Recipients can use this financial assistance to buy books and stationery at school bookstores and food at the canteen," he added.

Speaking at a press conference later, Khairy said the MyKasih Foundation initiative was in line with the government's intention to provide targeted assistance to eligible recipients as well as to avoid leakage.

"The way the assistance is distributed is unique as it uses the latest technology where the recipients' MyKad will be registered with the MyKasih system using the proprietary technology and an account will be opened where the monthly allowance will be deposited.

"Card and barcode scanners will be installed at counters to ensure only approved items are purchased," he said, adding that since its inception in 2009, the MyKasih Foundation had reached out to more than 245,000 families and over 16,000 students from 242 schools involving RM200 million worth of aid. — Bernama