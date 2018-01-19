Batu Tiga, Sungai Rasau toll plazas to come down by end-March

SHAH ALAM: PLUS Malaysia Berhad said today work to dismantle the Batu Tiga and Sungai Rasau toll plazas, where toll collection ceased on Jan 1, will begin after the Chinese New Year next month and end by the end of March.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said the company was in the process of selecting a contractor to undertake the job after having issued the tender last month.

It would take time to dismantle the plazas because the work would have to be done without any disruption to the traffic flow at the stretches, he said in a statement.

He also said that work to remove the toll equipment, signboards and other movable assets would be carried out earlier before the dismantling of the physical structure.

Azman said PLUS would not compromise on the security aspect during the dismantling of the structure.

He advised road users to abide by the instructions on the signages and to slow down their vehicles at the stretches during the dismantling work.

Toll collection at the two points was abolished on Jan 1 following an announcement to that effect by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak when he tabled Budget 2018 in Parliament in Oct last year.

In welcoming the abolition of the toll, road users called for the demolition of the plazas for fear of accidents.

Last Monday, two people died after their car rammed a concrete barrier at the Batu Tiga toll plaza. — Bernama