Etiqa Insurance, HLA win World Finance Global Insurance Awards 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: Etiqa Insurance and Takaful Bhd and Hong Leong Assurance Bhd (HLA) have been named winners in the general and life insurance categories respectively in the World Finance Global Insurance Awards 2017.

In a statement today, World Finance said, the awards celebrated those who stayed and drove ahead of technology developments and innovative solutions in the global insurance industry.

"For those in the industry, technology is both a friend and foe as it is forcing change while simultaneously creating an arena for the most innovative businesses to thrive," it said.

The company's in-house judging panel compiled the winners after consulting key business metrics and talked with several industry experts.

World Finance, a quarterly print and online magazine, provides coverage and analyses of the financial industry, international business and the global economy. — Bernama