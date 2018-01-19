Fanskick: Smart app for local football fans

JOHOR BARU: Fans will no longer need to line up in a long queue to buy tickets and will also get a chance to have a Live Chat session with local football stars.

These are among the features of the 'Fanskick' smartphone app, introduced by Fanskick Dot Com Sdn Bhd.

Fanskick Dot Com Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Farouk Mustaffa said the app was the first of its kind in the country that utilised technology to bridge the gap between football players and fans.

"We are targeting one million local football fans to download the app this year through Google Play or Apps Store," he told reporters after the launching of the app which was officiated by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president, Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim at the Persada International Convention Centre here last night.

Farouk said that he hoped the app which will be free of charge for one year could gave additional motivation to players in an effort to bring back the glory days of Malaysian football.

The Fanskick app offers various features including online ticketing, which requires users to just scan the unique QR Code by using their mobile phones at the entrance of stadiums on a match day.

Users will also get updates from Fanskick's editorial team on all the latest issues on local football and match statistics as well as match schedules.

The app which received official recognition by FAM and the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership also offers the 'Buddy System', that is an online interaction space for a virtual social community, specially designed to bring fans and players closer.

Fanskick will also provide live streaming of matches which are not aired by broadcasters.

Besides that, users will also have the opportunity to 'manage' their favourite clubs or teams through the FK Manager element or a football management simulation. However, every additional purchase will be charged. — Bernama