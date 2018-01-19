Government accords high priority to education: Najib

KOTA MARUDU: The government accords high priority to education because mastering knowledge and skills is a prerequisite for success in this world and the hereafter, said Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The Prime Minister said a government must have a vision; it would have to prepare today's generation to handle the challenges of today and the future.

He was opening Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandau here. Also present at the event were Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman and Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Najib said a government should not play politics to gain popularity and not be without a vision to compete in an ever-competitive environment.

A responsible government should fulfil its promises to the people, he said, adding that a government would not make promises founded on fantasy.

"We are unlike the opposition parties which make empty promises to trick the people into hating the government. As the government, we do our best and within our capability to implement the promises made to the people," he said.

Najib said that as the prime minister he harboured the vision to make Malaysia one of the top 20 countries of the world one day.

He said this was no fantasy as there were already signs of success because Malaysia recorded a GDP growth of 6.2% for the third quarter of last year.

When the opposition claimed that the country was bankrupt, it was merely an untruth, he said, adding that if that was the case then Sabah would not be getting allocations for development.

"If our country is bankrupt, will I be able to approve allocations for any state?" he asked.

Najib said the people should not trust the opposition because they played on sentiments to make the people hate the government.— Bernama