Homes of Perak DAP chair Nga and parents raided by MCMC

IPOH: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has raided the home of Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming in Tambun, as well as his parent's home in Ayer Tawar. Nga's service centre in Taiping was also raided.

When met at the Sungai Senam police station, he told reporters the raids were conducted simultaneously at 3.30pm.

"The checks lasted for an hour before they left," he added.

According to Nga, who is also Kepayang assemblyman, the raiding parties included police and Special Branch officers.

"I am uncertain of what was taken from my office and the home of my parents ... they took my mobile phone and notebook from my house in Tambun."

He was asked to present himself at the Sungai Senam police station at 5.30pm to have his statement recorded.

"They informed me that I am being investigated under Section 233 of the MCMC Act," Nga said.

It refers to a provision in the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 that prohibits the improper use of network facilities.

When asked what he was being investigated for, Nga said it would be best for MCMC to answer that question.

At press time, the commission has yet to issue a statement on the raids.