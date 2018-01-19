MH122 flight captain made accurate decision, says Malaysia Airlines CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: The operating captain and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 made an accurate decision to obtain technical assistance from the nearest airport before landing the plane safely in Alice Springs Airport, says Group Chief Executive Officer, Captain Izham Ismail.

In a statement today, Izham said, the flight to Kuala Lumpur from Sydney was diverted to Alice Springs Airport, Australia on Jan 18 after facing technical difficulties.

Izham said based on reports received, there was a loud bang heard from the left-hand engine, followed by a warning indicator which appeared on the electronic aircraft monitoring system which led the captain to request for the cabin crew to prepare for a normal landing.

"There was no chaos reported in the cabin. I thank all crew onboard for managing the situation by the book and in the calmest way possible. The crew performed their duties well, in line with their extensive training, in managing such situations. Safety was at no time, compromised.

"I apologise to all our guests over the incident and understand the anxiety experienced," he said.

He said the affected passengers had been accommodated at four various hotels close to the airport and were provided meals and transportation.

"The passengers would continue their journey to Kuala Lumpur today on MH148, which would depart Alice Springs at 5.45pm and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 9.50 pm the same day while passengers with onward connections have been rebooked on to the next available flights to their destination," he said. — Bernama