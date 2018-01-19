New superhero show on Cartoon Network

Posted on 19 January 2018 - 10:12pm Last updated on 19 January 2018 - 10:17pm

A scene from Cartoon Network's 'OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes!'

FROM the mind of Ian Jones-Quartey, who is best known for his work in Steven Universe, Adventure Time, Bravest Warriors, and for his award-winning webcomic, RPG World, comes the latest Cartoon Network original series.

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes! is a series of animated shorts that tell the story of K.O., a kid living in a video game inspired world filled with superheroes.

Aspiring to be a hero himself, K.O. with his cheery and endless enthusiasm takes on every challenge that comes his way including a job at Gar’s Bodega in Lakewood Plaza, the one-stop shop for all heroes.

The series premiers on Jan 20, at 11am on Cartoon Network (Astro channel 616).

If you like the series, you’ll love the OK K.O.! Lakewood Plaza Turbo, the companion mobile game to the show. It is available for free on Google Play and Apple App store for Android and iOS respectively.

In conjunction with the premiere, Cartoon Network will host a month-long Watch & Win Contest on Facebook.

From Jan 23, three lucky winners will be awarded each week. Details will be available on the Cartoon Network Asia Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/cartoonnetworkasia/).

Meanwhile, from Jan 27 onwards, fans of the show could also join the Cartoon Network Asia’s Sketch Saturdays by submitting their drawings for a chance to be featured and credited on the official Cartoon Network Asia’s Facebook Page.