Police uncover drug lab, detain eight individuals

IPOH: The police uncovered a drug processing laboratory in Jelapang near here yesterday and seized drugs worth about RM619,412, as part of coordinated operations at seven locations in Perak, Negri Sembilan and Selangor.

Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the police also detained eight drug trafficking syndicate members during the raids carried out by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), Bukit Aman Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) and the Perak NCID.

He said those arrested were six local men, a woman, as well as a Sri Lankan national.

During the raid at the laboratory, the police seized 2.67kg of heroin base, 3.42kg of heroin No: 3, as well as caffeine (56.9kg) and 30kg of marijuana worth a total of RM90,000 which were seized from a car in Taman Puncak, Ipoh here, he added.

"The police also confiscated RM410,700 in assets including a Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, three motorcycles and drug processing paraphernalia, as well as RM1,700 at separate locations," Hasnan told a media conference, here today.

He said the syndicate was believed to have been operating in Jelapang for the past two months and the drugs, marketed in Perak, Selangor and Negri Sembilan.

The suspects have been remanded for six days, beginning today, to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction. — Bernama