Proton defends discount offers to Hokkien guild

Posted on 19 January 2018 - 04:48pm Last updated on 19 January 2018 - 04:54pm

PETALING JAYA: National carmaker Proton has today defended its discount offer to Federation of Hokkien Associations of Malaysia member guilds after accusations of racial discrimination.

In a statement today, Proton defended its discount policy for corporate sales and fleet sales customers. "It is a common business practice in the automotive industry to offer corporate sales discounts based on bulk purchase and fleet sales," it said.

"Therefore, the special offer given to the Federation of Hokkien Associations of Malaysia forms part of the special corporate sales arrangement for fleet sales customers."

The Hokkien association has some 200 guilds nationwide.

Proton's statement was issued after media reports that Proton chief executive officer Li Chunrong's offer of a discount at a dinner with local Hokkien businessmen last Friday.

Nanyang Siang Pau reported last week that CEO Li Chunrong of Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd, Proton's manufacturing arm, announcing the discount at a dinner with local Hokkien businessmen.

"Any Malaysian of Fujian origin who purchases Proton cars will enjoy our most preferential prices ever," he was quoted as saying.

Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma) objected after Proton offered discounts of between 5% and 10% on its cars to members of the Chinese association. The discount for guild members is valid until March 31.

Isma vice-president Abdul Rahman Mat Dali has said: "Displaying racism after acquiring the biggest share in Proton. I am worried they will do all sorts of other things to Proton."