RM1.5m worth of drugs seized from two in Seberang Jaya

Posted on 19 January 2018 - 05:52pm Last updated on 19 January 2018 - 09:24pm

BUTTERWORTH: Police have crippled a drug syndicate after arresting two men and seizing drugs worth RM1.5 million in Seberang Jaya here today.

The suspects, aged 38 and 51 years old, were apprehended at about 11.40pm.

Penang police chief Datuk A. Thaiveegan said police seized 20 plastic pack of crystal material, which is believed to be Syabu, weighing 21,070 gm, from the car they were in.

"The drug is worth about RM1.5 million on the market," he said at a press conference after visiting the Central Seberang Perai district police headquarter here today.

Thaiveegan added that he believed that the drug was to be distributed in the state and other parts of the country.

"The drug is able to supply more than 21,000 drug addicts in the country. It is the biggest drug case in Penang so far this year," he said.

Thaiveegan said the police also had seized the car and a branded watch worth RM5,000 from the suspects.

He said based on initial investigation, the suspects, who are from Perlis and Kedah, had previous criminal records involved in drug cases.

He said the police had remanded the suspects for seven days until Jan 25 for further investigation.

The case will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.