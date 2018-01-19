Selangor BN objects EC's second notice on redelineation exercise

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) will submit its protest against the Election Commission's second notice on its redelineation exercise for the state, claiming that it is unfair and favours Pakatan Harapan.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Noh Omar said the objection would be made on grounds that the EC was seen as still maintaining most of the boundaries used for the 13th general election boundary, which sees a disparity in the number of voters, seat distribution and areas of jurisdiction by local authorities.

"For example, under the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) , there are three parliamentary constituencies, namely Kapar, with 146,000 voters, Klang, 98,000 voters and Kota Raja, with 110,000 voters.

"Why is it that in the Klang parliamentary constituency, there is less number of voters, whereas Klang is a town area.

"The distribution of state seats is also unfair. for example, Klang has three state constituencies, namely Pelabuhan Klang, Pandamaran and Kota Alam Shah, whereas the Kota Raja parliamentary constituency, which has more voters, that 110,000 people, only has two state seats, which is Sri Andalas and Sri Muda," he told a media conference here today.

He also questioned the rationale of the Kelana Jaya parliamentary constituency, which had two state seats, Seri Setia and Subang Jaya, and placed under the jurisdiction of two local authorities.

"Seri Setia comes under the jurisdiction of the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), while Subang Jaya under the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ). Why is that in one parliamentary constituency, which is in the town area, it is split under two local government authorities," he said.

According to Noh, the Selangor BN would submit its protest to the EC before Feb 14. — Bernama