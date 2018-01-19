Three M'sians held captive by scam syndicate in Bangkok sent home

BANGKOK: Three Malaysians who were beaten up and held captive here by an online scam (Macau Scam) syndicate masterminded by a Taiwanese man were today put on the plane by Thai police to be sent back to their home country.

A Royal Malaysian Police representative at the Malaysian embassy here, Supt Ridzuan Abdul Aziz said the two men, aged 19 and 22, and 19-year-old woman were saved in a raid conducted by Thai police last Oct 27 following information received on the case from the embassy.

"The three Malaysian victims had been illegally confined, assaulted and forced to work by the syndicate masterminded by the Taiwan national," he told Bernama today.

"When rescued, the 19-year-old Malaysian woman said she had been cheated to work in Bangkok and then suffered injuries to various parts of her body and legs as she was beaten up with an iron rod by one of the syndicate members," he added.

In the raid on Oct 27, Thai police arrested a 29-year-old Taiwanese man, believed to be the mastermind of the scam syndicate.

According to Ridzuan, the three victims had become the main witnesses for Thai police in the case and were placed at the Witness Protection Centre in Bangkok during their remand period.

He said all the three victims also received compensation from Thailand's Justice Department.

It was reported that in the Oct 27 raid, Thai police also arrested three Malaysians who are now held at the Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre, here.

The three including two men, aged 22 and 27, and the woman, 21, are being remanded as court witnesses.

A day after the raid, Thai police conducted a follow-up operation where they nabbed another Malaysian male, aged 19, who is from Malacca.

Ridzuan said it was believed that the youth's job was to recruit individuals to work for the syndicate.

According to a Thai police source, the youth admitted to being responsible for renting the condominium unit at 87,000 Baht (RM10,800) per month, but denied being involved with the syndicate or Taiwan national.

He was arrested by Thai police upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport from Malaysia. — Bernama