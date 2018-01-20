12-year-old feared drowned in river while fishing

Posted on 20 January 2018 - 08:13pm Last updated on 20 January 2018 - 09:49pm

KUANTAN: A 12-year-old boy is feared drowned when he slipped and fell into the Sungai Belat near Jaya Gading here this evening.

The incident occurred about 2pm when Mohd Danish Haikal Semar was fishing with his friend in the river.

Taman Tas Fire and Rescue Station chief operations officer Mohd Zaki Mokhtarmin said a team of firemen arrived at the location at 2.47pm before a search and rescue (SAR) operation was mounted.

He said the SAR operation which involved a fire department scuba unit and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force scoured a 1.5km stretch of the river to locate Mohd Danish but to no avail. — Bernama