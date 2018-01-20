40% drop in crime rate if drug-related problems can be resolved: MCPF

SUBANG JAYA: Malaysia can reduce its crime rate by as much as 40% if drug-related problems can be resolved, Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) said.

MCPF vice-chairman Datuk Seri Ayub Yaakob said drug-related issues did not only involve addiction as it is also linked to other forms of criminal behaviour.

He added the police and customs should be provided with the latest tools to effectively combat drug-related issues, including drug smuggling and processing.

"Equipment with advanced technology need to be provided if there is a need," he said.

"We also need to have the will to spend the resources needed to combat the number one enemy of the country," he added.

"If we can solve drug-related problems, we can reduce 40% of the crime in our country," Ayub said in his speech during a town hall session on crime and drug abuse prevention at Sunway University.

While stating that the war against drugs was not a failure, Ayub said there were certain aspects on the issue that the authorities had yet to accomplish ... such as on trafficking and supply of drugs.

He also pointed that drug addiction seems to be rampant despite various enforcement efforts by the authorities.

Ayub added the public could also play an important role in working hand in hand with the authorities to prevent drug-related problems.

"We support the present measures taken by the authorities but at the same time we also need the involvement of the community," he said.