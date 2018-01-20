52 CTU programmes to be implemented soon Jalaini

KUALA BERANG: Fifty-two Connecting the- Unconnected (CTU) programmes will be implemented throughout the country this year, said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Jailani Johari.

He said the move would benefit 163,000 consumers and residents, especially those living in rural areas.

He said the programme under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) had also benefited nearly 403,000 people via the 78 such programmes held.

"In that time, 38 telecommunication towers were built nationwide and, God willing, more will also be built in several other places in the near future.

"In Hulu Terengganu alone, until today, CTU was implemented, namely, last year at Kampung Basung in the Telemong state constituency, and today, at Kampung Landas in the Ajil state seat.

"The selection of Kampung Landas is because it is the furthest village in the Ajil State Assembly seat before entering the Dungun district," he told reporters at the CTU programme here today. — Bernama