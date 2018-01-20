AFC U-23: Malaysia lose 1-2 to South Korea in quarter-final

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's fairytale run in the AFC U-23 Championship came to a sudden halt when they lost 1-2 to South Korea in the quarter-final at Kunshan Stadium in China, today.

However, the Young Tigers showed strong fighting spirit and went out with their heads high as they clawed back with a goal to cancel South Korea's early goal.

South Korea, the tournament's finalists in 2016, needed just 15 seconds to open the score when Cho Jae-Wan unleashed a fierce shot after defender Matthew Davies failed to clear the ball in a dangerous area.

Stung by the early goal, the young Malaysian side went into the offensive in search of the elusive equaliser but the stout and disciplined South Korean defence held out to lead 1-0 at halftime.

After the break, head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee brought on Kuala Lumpur SEA Games hero, N. Thanabalan to add bite to the Malaysian frontline.

Kim Swee's substitution proved inspirational as Thanabalan nodded home in the 67th minute after connecting a cross from Safawi Rasid, another Kuala Lumpur SEA Games' hero.

The equaliser woke up South Korea who made numerous raids and could have scored on at least two occasions but the fine form of goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nadzli.

However, the South Koreans were not to be denied when Han Seung Gyu evaded the Malaysian defenders and scored with a stinging shot in the 85th minute.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference after the match, Kim Swee said the early goal was due to lack of concentration on the players part.

"I hope that the players learn from this mistake. We will be punished if we failed to settle down. Overall, the boys did very well as it was a better display than the one against Saudi Arabia.

"The South Koreans were better. They did not panic after the equaliser and managed to punish us to win the game," he added. — Bernama