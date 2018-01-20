Don't make viral videos of cross-dresses: Asyraf Wajdi

KOTA BARU: Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has urged the public not to make viral videos which were of no value or benefit, including those involving cross-dressers.

Asyraf Wajdi said such videos did not benefit the community or help built a good mindset and sense of identity.

"There are many more important things, and for me, the media should not sensationalise things that are not beneficial to the people.

"I do not want to comment on things that don't bring meaning to the development of the 'ummah' (Muslim community) and the country. So I think people should be educated on not to popularise videos that are of no value," he told reporters at the Kelantan Islamic Education Convention organised by the Kelantan Federal Development Department and the Malaysian Islamic Da'wah Foundation here, today.

In a news report today, Malaysian Islamic Consumer Association (PPIM) chief activist Datuk Nadzim Johan was quoted as calling on government agencies to take legal action against several cross-dressers who were popular on social media, to curb such behaviour from spreading. — Bernama