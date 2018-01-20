Jenice Lee to contest for Pandan seat (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Former Teratai assemblywoman Jenice Lee (pix) is making a comeback to the political scene after announcing she will be contesting for the Pandan parliamentary seat and the Teratai state seat in the next general election.

Lee revealed that she will be contesting for both Pandan and Teratai seat under Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) ticket, the party she recently joined.

"In line with the trust given to me by party leadership, I will do my best to carry out the duties and responsibilities entrusted, especially in promoting the party's vision and mission," Lee said during a press conference this morning.

Lee's candidacy for both seats was announced by Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) president Ariffin Salimon.

"With Lee's participation in the party alongside with several new members in both Kedah and Penang, I am confident that PRM's influence will continue to grow from north to central of the Peninsular.

"While Lee's participation to the party is an asset to the party as well as the people, it also a good indication that the party is slowing regaining its confidence and support from the people," Ariffin said during a press conference this morning.

A confident Ariffin added that PRM will be the ruling party if they are able to get overwhelming support from the rakyat.

Ariffin also announced apart from Lee, there will be other party members who will be fielded as election candidates.

"Currently, the party leadership is in the midst of finalising the candidate's list for the upcoming election and announcement of the finalised list will be made available as soon as possible.

"However, we are confident that we will be able to achieve a good result in the upcoming election as the rakyat are disappointed with both Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) with both coalition just thinking about themselves and have caused numerous economic, social and disharmony among the society," he said.

Asked why PRM did not form a cooperation with either BN or PH, Ariffin said the party haven't spoken to either coalition of their intention to work together but so far there isn't any favourable response from either party.

Meanwhile, Lee who is no stranger to those within the Pandan and Teratai constituency said that she will do her best to carry out duties and responsibilities entrusted.

"I am very happy and proud to be a PRM member and will work closely with PRM leaders to the run-up to the next election which can be held at any time now.

"I am confident that PRM can bring about a change in the political landscape in Malaysia as it is a principled political party that has fought for the people rights and ensure fairness and equality in every group regardless of race or position," Lee said.