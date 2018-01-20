Johor Baru-S'pore RTS project will boost cross-border economy

JOHOR BARU: The bilateral agreement signed by Malaysia and Singapore last week to finalise the implementation of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project will play an important role in boosting the cross-border economy.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the economic phenomenon would benefit not only residents in Johor but also from other states who intend to seek employment in Singapore for higher wages.

From Singapore's side, its citizens may come to Johor for shopping, recreation and so on thus boosting the economy.

"Cross-border economy is certain to thrive between countries located in close proximity to each other. Perhaps what is happening in Johor Baru and Singapore now, can serve as an insight to the relevant parties on managing the cross-border economy of Kedah-Thailand," he said after visiting the Pasir Gudang Urban Transformation Centre here today.

He told reporters this when asked to comment on the eighth annual retreat between Malaysian and Singapore leaders last week which saw a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between both countries.

With an expected 300,000 people using the causeway every day to commute to Singapore and Johor Baru, he said the RTS would reduce traffic congestion at the link. — Bernama