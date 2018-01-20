KEMUDI first media club to sign CFP

KOTA BARU: Kelab Media Kelantan Darul Naim (KEMUDI) has become the first media club in the country to sign the Corruption-Free Pledge (CFP) with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Kelantan MACC director Datuk Moh Samsuddin Yusof said some 150 KEMUDI members comprising journalists, cameramen and staff representing 16 media agencies made the pledge today.

"The CFP signing aims to make the public appreciate the importance of fighting corruption," he told reporters said after the KEMUDI general meeting and election of office bearers for 2018/2020 here.

At the general meeting, the Kelantan MACC opened a counter for media practitioners to join Sahabat Gerakan Revolusi Anti Rasuah (GERAH) to help the agency in the fight against corruption.

Moh Samsuddin urged the media to continue disseminating information so that the public appreciate the anti-corruption efforts and to stay away from corrupt practices.

About 30 percent of government departments and agencies in Kelantan had signed the CFP and the number is expected to rise with rising demand from non-governmental organisations (NGOs). — Bernama