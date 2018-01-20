Only 24% of parents check gadget content of children

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 24% of parents check the gadget content of their children aged between three and 17, says Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

She said the findings were obtained through a survey carried out among 1,165 parents who attended programmes carried out during the 1Malaysia National Family Month last November.

"Nearly 80% of parents were found to have allowed their children to own and use gadgets. However, only 15.1% of them prohibited the use of gadgets if their children committed an offence," she added in a statement today.

Rohani said the survey also found that only 48% of parents limited their children's time spent on gadgets and 3.7% did not monitor their usage.

Last year, the ministry implemented the 'No Gadget Hour' campaign which was aimed at ensuring parents spent more quality time with their children instead of the latter fiddling with their gadgets. — Bernama