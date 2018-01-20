PKR contesting for 15 state seats in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) wants to contest in 15 state and two parliamentary constituencies in Kelantan in the 14th general election.

Kelantan PKR chairman Abdul Aziz Abdul Kadir said the contest for the 15 state seats was made on the grounds that there were 45 state seats in the state.

"This will enable each component party (in Pakatan Harapan), including Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) can also have 15 state seats because it is learnt that DAP has no intention of fielding its candidate.

"However, the decision on the number of seats will be determined by the PKR central committee. This is just a proposal from Kelantan PKR," he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

In the last general election, PKR contested for five state seats in Kelantan, comprising Guchil, Paloh, Pengkalan Kubor, Kuala Balah and Nenggiri, and three parliamentary seats – Tanah Merah, Ketereh and Machang.

However, it only won the Guchil state seat, while Tumpat became a PKR parliamentary seat after its MP, Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar, who won the seat on PAS' ticket, jumped party.

Abdul Aziz said the Kelantan PKR also agreed to have PPBM to contest the Ketereh, Machang and Tumpat parliamentary seat, while PKR would contest for the Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas seats as decided at the Pakatan Harapan Convention recently. — Bernama