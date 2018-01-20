Policeman suffers broken leg after getting rammed by car

GEORGE TOWN: A policeman sustained a broken right leg after being rammed by a car which did not stop for inspection in Jalan Ria here early this morning.

Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said in the incident at about 1 am, Lance Corporal Norman Sani was on a crime prevention patrol in the area with another policeman.

"In the incident, the Lance Corporal ordered a Perodua Myvi to stop but the vehicle suddenly rammed into him and the policeman was trapped at the back by another car that had stopped earlier," he said today.

Anuar said police later detained the 30-year-old driver of the Perodua Myvi while the injured policeman was sent to Penang Hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, Penang Immigration Department detained 24 foreign women working as guest relations officers (GRO) in a raid at two entertainment centres in Jalan Kedah and Jalan Burma here last night.

State Immigration enforcement head Khwaja Banthey Navaz Mohd Hanief said the department had been spying at the premises since last week before the raid began at 9pm last night and rounded up all GROs aged between 20 and 35.

He said 21 Vietnamese and three Chinese national women were found working as GROs at the two entertainment centres in the past few months.

Meanwhile, in Bukit Mertajam, a food stall operator was arrested for selling ketum drinks to his regular customers at Taman Sembilang foodcourt, Seberang Jaya here.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said police had surveyed the area for a week before moving in to raid the stall belonging to a 58-year-old man at about 11pm on Thursday.

"On inspection, police confiscated 93 packets of ketum drinks in two polystyrene boxes hidden in the stall kitchen," he said here today. — Bernama