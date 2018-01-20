T'gganu eyeing title , 60 gold medals at 19th SUKMA

KUALA BERANG: The Terengganu contingent is aiming to emerge champion at the 19th Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Perak in Sept by setting a target of winning 60 gold medals.

State Youth, Sports and Human Resources Committee chairman Datuk Rozi Mamat said Terengganu wanted to recapture the overall champion title at the biennial event which they last won in 2012 after winning it for four consecutive years since 2008.

"We have made thorough preparations ... the preparations have started immediately after the 18th SUKMA in Sarawak concluded, so do our athletes who have gone through various programmes drawn up by the Terengganu State Sports Council.

"More than RM8 million has been allocated for the preparations of SUKMA and currently, we are holding the Win Back Mission 2018 camp in Hulu Terengganu for three weeks starting this week," he told reporters at the closing ceremony of the first series of the Win Back Mission 2018 camp here today.

Rozi said the final list of athletes who would represent the state at the 19th SUKMA had not been decided yet as there were some events still at the selection stage.

Asked on the National Sports Council's decision to drop three events – sepak takraw, weightlifting and taekwondo – at the coming SUKMA, he did not rule out that it could affect Terengganu contingent's medal tally.

"Preparations for the events are being made and entering the final phase. Now, we are in the process of making an appeal to the ministry (the Youth and Sports Ministry) on the matter," he said. — Bernama