V Shem - Wee Kiong advance to Malaysian Masters finals

KUALA LUMPUR: National men's double's duo Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong are one step closer to winning their first title of the season after booking a slot into the finals of the Perodua Malaysian Masters at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur Sports City, here.

The Olympic silver medalists took just 34 minutes to beat Chen Hung Ling-Wang Chi Lin of Taiwan, 21-16, 21-17.

Even fans got into the action by cheering the pair all the way till the match ended.

"Our rhythm has improved now, and we hope we can continue it tomorrow. We want to return to good form, and hope that this year we get more positive and consistent results," V Shem told reporters after the match.

Awaiting them in the finals tomorrow are Indonesia's Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto who beat Mads Conrad-Petersen-Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark 15-21, 21-16, 21-17.

"The Indonesians are great too ... We cannot take it easy because their doubles team performance has also improved, and they have become more competitive," said Wee Kiong.

Following are the semifinals results of the Malaysian Masters 2018 held at the Axiata Arena, KL Sports City, Bukit Jalil:



Men's singles:

Kenta Nishimoto (JPN) bt Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-14, 21-19

Viktor Axelsen [1] (DEN) bt Liew Daren (MAS) 21-15, 21-11



Women's singles:

Tai Tzu Yong [1] (TPE) bt Carolina Marin [4] (SPA) 12-21, 21-15, 23-21

Ratchanok Intanon [5] (THA) bt Akane Yamaguchi [2] (JPN) 21-15, 16-21, 21-19

Women's doubles:

Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan [1] (CHN) bt Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota [4] (JPN) 15-21, 21-15, 21-14

Kamilla Rytter Juhl-Christinna Pedersan [3] (DEN) bt Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan [5] (KOR) 21-15, 21-18

Mixed doubles:

Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong [5] (CHN) bt Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle (INA) 21-13, 21-16

Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet [2] (HKG) bt Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai (MAS) 14-21, 21-12, 21-13

Men's doubles:

Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong (MAS) bt Chen Hung Ling-Wang Chi Lin [8] (TPE) 21-16, 21-17

Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto (INA) bt Mads Conrad-Petersen-Mads Pieler Kolding (DEN) 15-21, 21-16, 21-17 — Bernama