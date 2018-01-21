BN and opposition parties criticise PAS president's rhetoric

PETALING JAYA: Leaders from Barisan Nasional and the Opposition today hit out at PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, over his statement that Muslims in Malaysia must vote for Muslim candidates to ensure Islamic rule.

MCA publicity spokesman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said such statements can have the effect of tearing the nation apart. He said Malaysians should see through this charade as Hadi is trying to distort the religion for his own benefit.

He pointed out that this not the first time Hadi has talked about such things, previously in his Amanat Hadi he said Muslims must not vote for "kafirs" but today he is playing with words by calling for Muslims to vote for Muslims.

"The nation is at a crossroads today as the multiracial and consensus type of governance under BN is being challenged from all sides.

"The modest components in BN is being destroyed and if this happens the extremist will be part of the government as MCA, MIC and Gerakan may not have a voice in government," Ti said.

He said these component parties maybe voted out but the people must know what is going to replace them. If this happens the government may be Malay-centric and the Prime Minister may have no choice but listen to the extremists in Umno.

He added that the sad part in this country is that a number of politicians have been playing the religious card no matter who the are - Muslims, Christians, Buddhist or Hindus - and this must stop.

Ti said Hadi is trying to exploit this situation in order to play kingmaker in the coming elections.

MIC vice-president senator Datuk T. Mohan said the statement by Hadi reflected his party's ideology and they have always promoted this via their call to implement religious laws.

"I don't understand how the PAS Supporters Club, the party's non-Muslim wing, can continue to support the party when its president makes such statements," he said.

He said it would be difficult for PAS to win urban seats if they had to rely on Pakatan Rakyat, but they may end up joining Pakatan Harapan just to keep their seats.

"Umno has been very tolerant, they have supported BN parties in all elections, It would be very hard fro MIC to win a seat without the support of Umno," Mohan said.

DAP national organising secretary and Seremban MP Anthony Loke said that this is the usual PAS racial rhetoric. He asserts that the party has forgotten the Malaysian reality on the ground.

"PAS is out of tune with Malaysian society. People should dismiss and forget about the party," he added.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Kamaruddin Mohd Nor said Hadi's statement would be disastrous to the party in its bid to win more seats in the general election.

He added that Hadi's latest comments were nothing more than a big roundabout, contradicting the party's stand when it was once a part of the Pakatan Rakyat coalition alongside DAP.

"It's suicidal (remarks) for him and PAS. It might be effective in a Malay majority states such as Kelantan and Terengganu, but not here," he said.

"PAS managed to win 27 parliament seats in the previous general election thanks to its cooperation in Pakatan Rakyat by befriending DAP," he noted.

He added even Islam does not put restriction to non-Muslims from holding important positions in the government, adding that it had been a norm in Malaysia.

"This has been going on all this time. While they (PAS) fought with Umno, who was the prime minister then? It was a Muslim as well," he said.