Don’t blame media for highlighting undersea tunnel project, Penang govt told

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Umno Permatang Pauh division chief Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said today said the Penang state government should not blame the media over the extensive coverage surrounding the proposed RM6.3 billion cross-channel undersea tunnel project.

Mohd Zaidi said the media only reported what has been said by the state government excos including Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng in the latest scandal of the mega project.

"They (state government) should not put the blame on others and media. The media only reported what has been said by the government officials and exco. The media is not responsible for what has happened", he told reporters during a press conference at Bandar Perda.

It was reported that Lim had complained that the allegations which received media coverage were purportedly leakages from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and suggested it should be curtailed to stop a trial by media.

The latest news on the project alleged that kickbacks were given to several politicians on the tender approval panel.

On Saturday, Lim posted a five-minute video on Facebook to explain allegations about the lack of transparency surrounding the proposed RM6.3 billion cross-channel undersea tunnel project after expressing he could not explain himself fully via mainstream media.