Fire breaks out at 154-year-old Seremban temple

SEREMBAN: A 154-year-old temple, which is among the oldest in Negri Sembilan, was partially damaged in a fire early this morning.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said in the 4.53am blaze, the inside section of Then Sze Temple in Temiang was 40% destroyed.

"A team of 13 firemen from Seremban station arrived at the location about 30 minutes after receiving a call. There were however no casualties," he told Bernama, here today.

He said the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

The Then Sze Temple built in 1864, is also known as the Centipede Temple, is a popular tourist destination. — Bernama