Indon woman files report on ‘no-tudung’ assault

BUTTERWORTH: Police have confirmed receiving a report from a 24-year-old Indonesian woman who was allegedly ticked off at a bus stop in Bukit Tengah, near here, by a mentally disturbed man for not wearing a headscarf.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the woman lodged a report yesterday after being advised by her friend to do so following the Jan 6 incident.

From the initial investigation and statement recorded from the woman, the incident took place at Taman Perwira, Bukit Tengah bus stop during noon when the woman, a factory worker, was waiting for a bus with her sister.

Out of nowhere, a man approached them and enquired about where they were going. The man then proceeded to scold one of them for not following religious customs by wearing a tudung. The woman ignored him and, together with her sister, attempted to walk away.

Before they could, the man slapped the woman's head. He then walked off after the woman's sister intervened to prevent any further untoward incident.

Nik Ros Azhan said investigators went to the man's house and were informed by his uncle that he had mental problems following a serious road accident.

"We are now looking for the man to send him to Jalan Perak psychiatric centre for further evaluation," he added.