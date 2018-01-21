Malaysia sends objection letter to 27 EU members on palm oil biofuel ban

TELUK INTAN: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities has sent an objection letter to 27 European Union (EU) members in relation to the bloc's proposal to ban palm oil biofuels by 2020.

Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said his ministry had sent the objection letter through the ambassadors of the EU countries in Malaysia, last Friday.

"A total of 10 reasons were presented in the objection letter regarding the EU's proposal which is found to be not true and discriminatory especially to some 650,000 oil palm smallholders in the country.

"Even though the European Parliament had come out with a resolution but they must hold discussions with ministers of the 27 EU members prior to the final decision on banning the commodity in biofuels," he said.

Mah was speaking to reporters after presenting a spectacles donation to 780 senior citizens in the Teluk Intan Parliamentary constituency, here today.

He had held discussions with the Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed as well as Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Anifah Aman regarding the matter.

He said claims by the EU that oil palm cultivation could destroy the environment was something that could not be accepted at all.

The European Parliament has approved a resolution which requires that only sustainably produced palm oil can enter the EU market after 2020. — Bernama