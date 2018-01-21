Medical test for drivers above the age of 65 – Marah

KUALA LUMPUR: An anti-crime non-governmental organisation wants drivers above the age of 65 to undergo medical tests every six months to determine their driving fitness and proficiency.

Founder of Malaysians Against Rape, Assault and Snatch Theft (Marah), Dave Avran said at the moment, there was no law in Malaysia prohibiting a person from driving after he or she reached a certain age.

Therefore, he said, a person could drive for as long as he or she felt competent enough to do so.

"For an elderly person, driving in today's stressful conditions can be rather straining and tiring. Drivers should not pose any problem to other road users. If people can take all of these in their stride, then there is no reason for him/her to quit driving.

"But the medical test will ensure peace of mind for themselves, their loved ones won't have to constantly worry about them, and other road users would feel safe too," he said in a statement, here today.

Avran was commenting on a recent viral video of a car driving against the flow of traffic on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE).

The driver, a 76-year-old man, is believed to suffer from dementia and has difficulty hearing. — Bernama