Police take down a drug trafficking syndicate

SEREMBAN: With the arrest of three men and the seizure of more than RM10,000 in drugs, police busted a drug trafficking syndicate in Seremban.

Seremban district police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh said two men, aged 28 and 39 years, who were in a car, were arrested at Taman Jaswin Senawang, at 1pm last Thursday. Checks in the car found 69 plastic bags of drugs, believed to be heroin, weighing 240gm in addition to a 12.5 gm packet of methamphetamine.

He added that further investigations led to police arresting the third individual after his car was stopped by police while attempting to escape at Taman Bidara, Rahang.

"Police found a bag which contained a 22gm heroin package and three methamphetamine packets, including a digital scaling device in the suspect's car," he said in a statement today.

Following the arrest, police were taken to a rented room at Taman Ming Ho, Rahang, on the same day, where they found six large plastic packages believed to be 105.19gm of heroin and five packages of methamphetamine weighing 7.4gm, as well as tools used to wrap the drugs.

The suspects are being remanded for seven days to assist in investigations under Section 39B, 39A (1) and 15(1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.