Shahrizat: More in store for digital economy if BN wins

KUALA LUMPUR: More digital economy opportunities are on the cards if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the coming General Election (GE14), Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said today.

Speaking to over 1,000 participants of the #YouCanDuit programme, the Prime Minister's Department Women Entrepreneurs and Professional Development advisor said the current federal government cares for the welfare of the rakyat, especially in championing the new economy.

"The government today goes to the ground and look for participants to join our programmes because we want to give them the opportunity.

"If BN wins in the coming elections, we will return with another phase of programmes to help generate more income for all of you through the digital economy," she said.

She was speaking at the closing ceremony of the second edition of the #YouCanDuit tour at the Istana Budaya, here, today.

Later at a press conference, Shahrizat said the success of the programme would not have been achieved had it not been for a responsible government like BN, that ensures the country's economy is always stable.

"To achieve economic advancement, the country must be steady, and the government must be steadfast.

"And the government we have today under Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is a responsible one, especially in planning for policies that are people-centric," she said.

The #YouCanDuit programme, which is organised by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), has attracted some 300,000 Malaysians since its launch in 2016.

MDEC chief executive officer Datuk Yasmin Mahmood said to date, the programme has helped participants to generate an accumulated income of up to RM340 million, through its e-Usahawan and e-Rezeki initiatives.

e-Usahawan is aimed at providing education to entrepreneurs to venture into digital business, while e-Rezeki is a platform for the public to generate additional income through digital technology.

Meanwhile, earlier in her speech, Yasmin said she was delighted to see women participants in #YouCanDuit, making up 70% of e-Usahawan participants and 60% of e-Rezeki's.