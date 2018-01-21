Three Tunas Bakti school inmates captured in Pendang

KEPALA BATAS: Three inmates of Tunas Bakti School in Teluk Air Tawar near here, who escaped from the school last Tuesday, were detained in two separate raids in Pendang, Kedah, yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said two of the teenage boys were arrested at the Model Khas Bukit Jenun School, in Pendang at about 1.45am while the other boy was detained at a house also in Pendang at 6.40pm.

"The arrests of the two boys came after police received public tip-off that two individuals were behaving suspiciously in the area.

"Police also seized two motorcycles, a Yamaha Ego and a Honda Ex5 which were stolen by the duo when fleeing from Teluk Air Tawar area," he said here today.

"After detaining the two teenagers police managed to locate their other friend who had been hiding in a house after escaping from the school," he said adding the teenagers aged between 17 and 18 were being remanded for four days to facilitate investigations into the motorcycle theft.

The Tunas Bakti School inmates reportedly escaped during a daily lecture at the school and were discovered missing during roll call at 2.30pm. — Bernama