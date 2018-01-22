Closure of Simpang Renggam landfill extended to Feb 21

KLUANG: The temporary closure period for CEP Renggam sanitary landfill in Simpang Renggam near here, has been extended to Feb 21 as repair works on the embankment and water storage pond at the landfill, are still underway.

Deputy Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Halimah Sadique said the closure period, which started from Jan 14, should end this Sunday.

"The extension is needed to enable SWM Greentech Sdn Bhd to repair the wall of the storage pond which had collapsed.

"During this period, the Simpang Renggam District Council (MDSR), Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) and the Batu Pahat Municipal Council (MPBP) are not allowed to deliver waste at the site," she told reporters after visiting the landfill yesterday.

Alternatively, she said, MPBP could deliver their waste collection to CEP Bukit Bakri in Muar, MPK to CEP Batu 4, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Kota Tinggi and MDSR to CEP Selong in Senai.

"Costs involved in delivering the waste will be borne by SWM Greentech Sdn Bhd," she said.

Also present during the visit were National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman who is also Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament Datuk Liang Teck Meng, National Solid Waste Management Department director-general Ismail Mokhtar and SWM project manager S. Prakash. — Bernama