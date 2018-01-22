Education Minister's comments taken out of context

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry has strongly denied the allegations that it will sack teachers who support the Opposition.

Through a statement, the ministry said its Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid's recent comments at teacher's gathering in Putrajaya last week has been taken out of context, which has caused "restlessness" and "confusion" among the teaching profession.

According to media reports, on Jan 18, Mahdzir in his New Year's message had reminded civil servants, education department officers and teachers who attended the gathering to refrain from joining any opposition party or criticising the government.

"The minister gave general advice that it's better for civil servants who are in the education fraternity to stay away from politics to a level where it can affect their credibility and integrity, as well as resulting into deep hatred and spreading slander towards the nation's leadership and governance.

"The advice has been taken out of context and been played by irresponsible people which are then made viral on social media and has caused confusion among the teaching fraternity," the ministry said.

The ministry added the "advice" made by the minister was in accordance with the directives sent by the Public Service Department (PSD) in April 2009.

The letter sent by PSD was in regards to the prohibition of political involvement for officials in top management.

"The minister did not mention anything specific about which political party to support in the upcoming general election, in fact, (Mahdzir) stressed that civil servants must be professional so that the neutrality and impartiality concept can be practiced.

"Everyone is urged to stop spreading this fake news that has an element of slander which could result in restlessness, as well as jeapordise the public's confidence towards the teaching fraternity," it added.