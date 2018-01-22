Father receives help for schoolchildren stuck in citizenship limbo

BUTTERWORTH: Things that many schoolchildren have taken for granted, has become a precious item to a fruit-seller's three children here, as they were finally able to enroll in a public school after the Education Ministry gave them the go ahead last week, after they had waited for the past 16 days since the beginning of the school semester.

The three children are listed as "stateless" and they need to renew their approval to study in government schools every six months.

For this year, their Malaysian father M. Vangadeswaran, faced difficulty in registering them because the school authorities needed a longer period of time to verify their claims.

Frustrated, he sought help from the Batu Uban assemblyperson Dr T. Jayabalan, who called the media in, to highlight the case.

Last Saturday, the media reported that the trio of children, V. Suria, 13; V. Agilandaiswary, 12 and V. Thuranayagi, 11, were unable to return to school as they did not have a valid certificate, a Mykid or Mykad to prove their citizenship.

In a tale of misfortune, Vangadeswaran married his Indonesian sweetheart in Indonesia without realising the complications which would arise if they were to have children.

"It turned upside down when my wife passed away in a road accident in Medan, Indonesia."

The children were listed as non-citizens by the National Registration Department, as their mother was an Indonesian and the marriage took place there.

Vangadeswaran, aged 45, thanked Jayabalan for intervening on behalf of the family and helping to persuade the education authorities to expedite the re-admission of his three children.

Surian could go to school for Form One at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Mak Mandin, while Agilandauswary and Thuranayagi went for Year Six and Year Five at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Tamil) Mak Mandin, respectively, here.

Vangadeswaran said that the ministry had earlier issued the temporary permit letters allowing his children to study.

"Based on the temporary permit letters, I need to show documents of my children are born in the country to the Education Ministry. Otherwise, I need to apply the permits letter again with the ministry."

He said the appeal process to reinstate the citizenship for his children was a long process.

"My second daughter (Agilandaiswary) is in Year Six this year. She needs to take her Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) in this year," he told reporters here.

According to the PKR citizenship bureau coordinator A. Kumaresan, there are presently thousands of similar cases in the country, hence the authorities need to find ways to expedite this situation.