Multiple rape in welfare home

PETALING JAYA: Six children at a home for underprivileged and orphaned girls in Ampang Jaya are believed to have fallen victim to the perversion of a 55-year-old man entrusted to ensure their well-being.

A year after the centre began operations, the suspected paedophile allegedly molested and took nude photos of the girls, aged between 10 and 12, on numerous occasions.

The suspect, who is said to have co-founded the home and was employed as a caretaker, had photographed the children in the nude when they had their bath and changed their clothes.

He allegedly repeatedly molested and raped a 12-year-old girl at the home.

The victim's ordeal lasting more than a year came to light after she confided in her mother, who subsequently lodged a police report.

It is learnt that another caretaker, a woman in her 20s was aware of the suspect's heinous acts on the children but had chosen to keep mum and not report it.

About two weeks ago, police reports were lodged against the suspect for sexually assaulting two 12-year-old girls – one from the home and another case involving a victim who claimed she was molested by him in Jinjang, Kuala Lumpur.

The man went into hiding after Kuala Lumpur and Selangor police launched a manhunt for him. He was arrested in Klang on Jan 4.

After Kuala Lumpur police completed investigations on the Jinjang case, the man was handed to Selangor police to be probed over the rape at the home.

"He is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act. We expect to charge him in court soon after Selangor police concludes its investigations," said Kuala Lumpur police CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa yesterday.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the suspect is under a seven-day remand order.

"Selangor police have identified two victims so far – one who was raped and the other who was molested and subjected to voyeurism while she was bathing. We are gathering evidence on the cases and are checking if there are more children were victimised by the suspect."

Fadzil said police have also recorded statements from the female caretaker.

He said personnel from the Sexual Crimes, Domestic Violence and Child Abuse investigations division are also interviewing the other residents of the home to determine the extent of the suspect's crimes.